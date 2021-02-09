Woman shot several times in Taylor Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood of Louisville on Monday.
Just before 10:30 p.m., Officer Beth Ruoff said dispatchers received a call in reference to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lillian Avenue.
The victim, a woman whose age was not revealed, had been shot several times and was found by responding officers, Ruoff said.
She was taken to UofL Hospital by ambulance, where it was found her injuries were not life-threatening.
The LMPD 4th Division is investigating the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
