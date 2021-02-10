ALERT DAY FORECAST: Freezing rain/sleet on-and-off into tonight

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Counties along the Ohio River, including the Louisville Metro; through 7pm THU
- ICE STORM WARNING: Along and south of the BG/WK Parkways; through 7pm THU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Freezing rain/sleet will continue this morning with a brief break in the action toward lunch. The next batch of freezing rain/sleet will then increase for the afternoon.
Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark. Slick roads are likely. Slick and hazardous roads tonight as freezing rain/sleet and snow roll through WAVE Country.
Significant icing still expected between I-64 and the BG/WK Parkways. More of a sleet/snow mixing to the north of the ice storm. Freezing rain will ease to freezing drizzle across Kentucky.
Areas along I-64 may see more of a sleet/snow setup before fading in the afternoon. Roads will remain slick and hazardous. Thursday night will be cloudy and very cold with lows in the teens.
A few snowflakes are possible, but it’ll be mainly cloudy as untreated roads continue to be a problem.
There will be another chance for some light snow or freezing rain this weekend but light being the keyword as of now. However, a stronger system is likely to move in Monday/Tuesday next week. Given the strong data support for that system, an Alert Day has been declared for that potential.
