ALERT DAY FORECAST: Hazardous roads expected through Thursday

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Counties along the Ohio River, including the Louisville Metro; through 7pm THU
- ICE STORM WARNING: Meade/Bullitt/Spencer Counties and points south until 7pm Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Freezing drizzle will continue along and north of I-64 with an increase in its intensity by the late afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold rain is expected along/south of the Bluegrass/Western Kentucky parkways through at least sunset.
Temperatures will be in the 20s north, around 40 south. It will be a hazardous night of travel with freezing rain for many locations with it gradually mixing with sleet and snow along/north of I-64 as the night progresses. Significant icing is possible. Lows will be in the 20s.
Freezing rain will ease to freezing drizzle across Kentucky. Areas along I-64 may see more of a sleet/snow setup before fading in the afternoon. Roads will remain slick and hazardous.
Thursday night will be cloudy and very cold with lows in the teens. A few snowflakes are possible, but it’ll be mainly cloudy as untreated roads continue to be a problem.
There will be another chance for some light snow or freezing rain this weekend but light being the keyword as of now. However, a stronger system is likely to move in Monday/Tuesday next week. Given the strong data support for that system, an Alert Day has been declared for that potential.
