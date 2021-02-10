ALERT DAY FORECAST: Winter storm underway

- WEDNESDAY (2/10/21)
- THURSDAY (2/11/21)
- MONDAY (2/15/21)
- WINTER STORM WARNING - includes Louisville and along I-64
- ICE STORM WARNING - south of Louisville
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Orange, Washington, Scott, Jefferson Cos., IN & Trimble & Carroll Cos., KY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Significant icing will take place just south of Louisville overnight, with up to 1/2″ possible. The city will see up to 1/4″ with lesser totals north. A thumping of snow is possible after midnight along and north of I-64, putting down 1″-4″ in that zone.
Travel will be hazardous overnight into Thursday. Power outages are possible, especially south of Louisville. Most of the significant precipitation will be done by afternoon, but freezing drizzle through evening south of Louisville is possible.
It’ll be very cold Thursday night with lows in the teens. Some spots of freezing drizzle and snowflakes can’t be ruled out. Friday looks mostly cloudy and dry with highs that will try to get up to the freezing mark.
Another chance for light snow or freezing rain looks possible Saturday. Extreme cold temperatures will arrive late in the weekend with lows in the single digits early Sunday morning.
Long range models continue to build confidence in another winter weather maker for early next week - more on that in coming forecasts - as data becomes more refined. For now we’ve placed an Alert Day on Monday.
