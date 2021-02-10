Ash Wednesday changes include no forehead crosses for Louisville Catholics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ash Wednesday is quickly approaching, and another Christian holy day will look a lot different due to the pandemic.
For Louisville Catholics, ashes will not be administered to foreheads.
“While it is going to look and feel different to us, it is actually not new to the Church,” said Archdiocese of Louisville Worship Director Karen Shadle.
Instead of the traditional rubbing of ashes on the forehead, Shadle said the ceremonial distribution of ashes is going to be a sprinkle over the crown of the head. Traditionally, the priest will say “Repent and believe in the Gospel,” to each person but this year they will do it just once to all in attendance.
“One thing that Catholics may not know is that the way that ashes are physically distributed is not spelled out in the ritual and it varies around the world,” said Shadle. “Some do ashes on the hand, some do the forehead, and the sprinkling that I just described that we’re going to do this year is very common in parts of Europe.”
Ash Wednesday is usually a heavily attended service inside Louisville’s Catholic churches.
Shadle said the service isn’t sacramental, meaning if you can’t make it this year, it’s okay.
As for the lack of a cross of ashes on your forehead, that part’s going to be different but the focus is the same.
“The purpose of the ashes is that it’s an outside sign of the interior conversion of hearts,” said Shadle, “so that part still remains sharply in focus this year.”
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent which leads into Easter.
Shadle said the Archdiocese learned a lot about hosting large services from Christmas and they believe they can do the same when Easter rolls around.
Ash Wednesday is February 17.
