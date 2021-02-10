Elizabethtown prepares for major ice storm overnight

Elizabethtown, Ky. (WAVE) - Power and travel issues are expected in Hardin County starting around 4 pm Wednesday. The impacts from freezing temperatures will gradually get worse and more significant overnight.
A WAVE 3 News crew has been stationed in Hardin County to track the weather and conditions.
The serious icing for Hardin County is expected Wednesday going into Thursday. Although most of the issues are expected to develop overnight.
Lateef Frye lives in Elizabethtown and said he is not waiting for the last minute to prepare.
”I’m going right now to go grab the essentials that we need for our house.” Frye said. “Food we can eat without cooking, batteries, flashlights, cell phones, everything we need, candles everything to be safe if the power goes out.”
The WAVE 3 News weather team forecasts half an inch of ice for areas south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. That’s Frye’s biggest concern.
”I like safety so I don’t like ice at all,” Frye said. “Winter’s not too bad, snow is not too bad but the ice, I try to avoid the ice at all costs.”
Another resident, Tyler White, will have to face head-on Wednesday evening as he heads to Louisville for work. His commute comes after more than 15 crashes were reported Wednesday morning, along I-65, prior to the worst of the storm.
”Just take it slow and watch out for the road watch out for other people,” White said. “Be cautious if you see cars on the side of the road.”
Hardin County will wrestle with temperatures near or below freezing through Thursday. Drivers and walkers need to watch out for trees, ice can increase the weight of branches by 30 times.
Prepare for power outages 1/2 inch of accumulation on power lines can add 500 pounds of extra weight.
”We haven’t had a real bad winter but I’d rather be warm than cold any day,” Frye said.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.