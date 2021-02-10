Elizabethtown residents prep for ice

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in Hardin County spent Tuesday night preparing to bunker down for the winter weather.
Communities just south of Metro Louisville, are expecting to see ice storms.
At grocery stores, people stocked up on food essentials and water bottles. At hardware stores, salt, ice melt and firewood flew of the shelves and at gas stations, gas cans were filled to power generators in case of power outages.
Elizabethtown residents, like Gary Milby, said they remember the ice storm of 2009 and he hopes any winter weather this week isn’t quite that bad.
“That one was one that caught me off guard. It was more important it seemed like to just to try to keep the pipes from freezing and things like that,” Milby said.
Milby and others now on high alert, waiting to see how much ice they could get.
