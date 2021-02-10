Hardin Co. residents prepare for ice storms, possible power outages

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Communities just south of Metro Louisville are expecting to see ice storms Wednesday, according to forecasts from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
In Elizabethtown, residents prepared to bunker down in case harsh weather causes any trouble.
“When it gets really cold, then people start to panic,” Elizabethtown resident Kerry Moore said.
Moore spent the afternoon buying groceries at Kroger but said she is not concerned about the impending weather. The Kentucky transplant said she stays prepared having grown up in New York and experiencing white out conditions every winter.
“If nothing else have a grill, last I storm and all the power went out I just fired up my grill we have a hot meal every night,” she said.
Down the road at Lowe’s, Gary Milby said he was planning for the cold nights ahead.
“Hopefully, it won’t hit but if it does, I want to be ready,” he said.
Milby said he still remembers the impact of ice storms in 2009 when he lost power for five days.”That one was one that caught me off guard. It was more important it seemed like to just to try to keep the pipes from freezing and plug in the refrigerator every once in a while,” he said.
Milby stocked up on ice melt and wood Monday, and said he also has a generator at home.”If I don’t use it this week, I’ll be ready for next week, but if I use it this week I might be back for more,” he said.
Michael Ray was preparing outside a Speedway gas station in Elizabethtown on Tuesday. He filled several cans with kerosene, while others filled up gas cans for generators.
“Well, we’re expecting the worst ‚but hoping that everything will go well,” he said. “Just bundle up, make sure you got some blankets, batteries, flashlights and some snacks. Hopefully, it won’t be that bad.”
