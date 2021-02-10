How you can stay safe traversing a winter storm

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s obvious that icy roads can spell trouble for traffic, but winter weather can even do some damage if someone is just walking to their mailbox.
That’s something Dr. Jessica Gradel, of StoneWater Acupuncture & Chiropractic in New Albany, has seen first-hand.
“Maybe, some injuries to tailbones if somebody hits the sidewalk hard, but usually it’s strains and sprains from trying to catch yourself from a fall,” Gradel said.
To find footing safely, she suggests imitating the Antarctic avians that do that best.
“Walking like a penguin allows you to keep your center of gravity of mass over your feet,” she said. “That helps prevent that slipping action of your foot going one way or the other.”
Gradel said, when it comes to snow, shoveling can cause issues if people don’t do it right.
She suggests bending at the knees, using a shovel to push the powder with the legs, instead of lifting it and throwing it to the side.
Baptist Health Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Brian Kaebnick said the chore can be hard on the heart because the cold is in general and shoveling can be strenuous.
“Oftentimes, people who are shoveling snow have been relatively sedentary over the last couple months,” Kaebnick said. “It’s cold outside and they’re less active. This is the first time they’ve really done something active. It’s essentially a stress test on the body.”
He said that can lead to heart attacks, adding all should listen to their bodies if experiencing symptoms of one.
Those with underlying cardiac issues or other risk factors should be cautious or seek advice before working too hard, according to Kaebnick.
The American Heart Association has similar advice. It says people should give themselves breaks, not eat a big meal or drink alcohol right before or after shoveling, use a smaller shovel to lighten the load, and be aware of the cold.
