JCPS board members discuss concerns, questions about possible reopening plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County school board members had the chance to ask questions and share concerns about JCPS’s tentative plan to return to in-person instruction for one of the first times during a work session.
Assistant superintendents and eight school principals presented details of what returning to the classroom would look like at their schools should the board decide to resume in-person instruction.
“It is a very big lift; it is very difficult, Rob Fulk, Principal of Iroquois High School said. “However, this is also something we’ve been preparing for for quite some time.”
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio mentioned the district hopes to begin teachers’ second round of vaccine doses on Feb. 19, which would put JCPS on track for a possible return to in-person instruction by mid-March.
If the board voted to return to the classroom, operations would look much different compared to the last time students were in school. The district would require students’ temperatures to be checked upon arrival, quarantine sick individuals and require students and teachers to wear masks.
However, during the meeting several board members said they’re concerned some students will refuse to cooperate with the safety guidelines.
“There is the population that still believes that this is a hoax; that their children are going to get some sort of carbon dioxide poisoning from wearing a mask,” JCPS board member, Sarah McIntosh said. “We need to communicate to those folks that if you’re not going to comply with spacing, masking, and all of those necessary safety precautions put in place, then the virtual option is probably what they need to select for their family.”
In addition, in-person students would be required to practice social distancing in the classroom, while at lunch, and while changing classes.
Around 60 percent of JCPS students indicated on a district-wide survey they plan to return to the classroom, and the remaining 40 percent indicated they would continue learning virtually.
However, those numbers are not consistent across every school and grade level; some principals are concerned certain classrooms will become more crowded than others.
Laura Mullaney, principal of Gutermuth Elementary School told board members her school has come up with a plan to address the issue.
“The truth is in most classrooms, we can’t provide six feet of distance,” Mullaney said. “The guidelines say the desks have to be spaced, and the students have to be facing forward, and there have to be clear pathways of transition in the classroom; we can do that safely. The six feet we can’t always provide, but if the class starts to get too many students where we cannot distance the desks, we have a backup teacher at every single grade level,” she continued.
In addition, each school in the district would have a “healthy at school” team member who would help check temperatures, confine students to quarantine rooms, and initiate contact tracing should someone become sick.
If the board votes to return to the classroom, JCPS would follow guidelines set by the Kentucky Department of Education, however, many questions still remain unanswered.
“Just because the state says we ought to do it this way, doesn’t mean that works for us,” JCPS board member, Joe Marshall said. “We’ve got to find a way that gets our kids back in the building in a safe way, that gets them what they need, but not a rushed job that’s going to cause more problems than it’s worth.”
JCPS hopes to hire 90 more nurses so it will have enough to place one in every school. The district currently has 64 nurses, along with six nurse practitioners.
In addition, district leaders said they are confident they will resolve both the bus driver and maintenance staff shortage by the time students return to school.
The board will meet again on Feb. 16 where members expect to learn more details about the district’s reopening plan.
However, they do not anticipate voting on whether to return during the next Feb. 16 meeting.
