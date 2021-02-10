LMPD not responding to non-injury wrecks, what you should do

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the past few months, LMPD officers have not been dispatched to non-injury vehicle crashes because of a change in department policy related to COVID-19.
The announcement was made in March 2020 by then-Chief Steve Conrad.
On Wednesday, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed that despite the inclement weather and an increase in wrecks, LMPD was not responding to non-injury accidents. Instead, those involved in wrecks would be directed to fill out the Online Civilian Traffic Collision Report, LMPD said.
Several LMPD officers told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters they are still being dispatched for non-injury accidents under some circumstances, like if the vehicle blocks a roadway. Several other officers said they are helping citizens on their own, even if not officially dispatched. Others explained LMPD is so understaffed, that the department could not handle the amount of calls for service, regardless of the pandemic.
Martin Pohl, a local injury attorney, said the lack of police response, even if no injuries are reported, can be problematic for those involved. He said it leaves the responsibility of documenting the crash and the outcome of their claim on them.
“Documentation is key, and the more the better,” Pohl recommended. “Almost everyone has a smart phone nowadays. Be ready to use it.”
Pohl said people should take as many pictures of the wreck as possible, from as many angles as they can. That includes the other person’s vehicle, if a second vehicle is involved. The pictures should be taken before the cars are moved if safe, showing where the vehicles came to rest. Pohl also recommends snapping a picture of the other vehicle’s license plate, and the other driver’s license as well, they can.
“Some people do shady things,” Pohl said. “Sometimes someone will say they weren’t the ones driving the other vehicle.”
Pohl added that people should take a look at their insurance coverage and make sure they are protected against uninsured drivers, a policy that costs around $3.00 a month.
There is no timeframe for when, or if, LMPD will revert back to their pre-COVID response policy.
