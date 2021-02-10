SnowTALK! Weather Blog

The video will explain the setup in more detail as it is a complex wintry mess. The icing will continue ...slowly...along and north of I-64 through midday. Central and Southern KY will have a window to warm to a cold rain. However, after 5 or 6pm, you will cool enough to change to freezing rain. That changeover is key on just how “bad” the ice storm can become along the BG/WK Parkways. Closer to I-64 and Southern IN, it will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet then even some snow toward sunrise. So while amounts will be lighter across the north, it will still be slick and hazardous out.
The weekend features a risk for some very light freezing rain or even snow, but the data is not locked in on the details and timing of this. So we will continue to monitor it.
Next week, however, confidence is increasing in a potential winter storm in the area Monday into Tuesday. Too early for specifics, but the alert is out.
Be safe!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.