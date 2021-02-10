SnowTALK! Weather Blog

The video will explain the setup in more detail as it is a complex wintry mess. The icing will continue ...slowly...along and north of I-64 through midday. Central and Southern KY will have a window to warm to a cold rain. However, after 5 or 6pm, you will cool enough to change to freezing rain. That changeover is key on just how “bad” the ice storm can become along the BG/WK Parkways. Closer to I-64 and Southern IN, it will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet then even some snow toward sunrise. So while amounts will be lighter across the north, it will still be slick and hazardous out.