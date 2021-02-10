Suspect in crash that killed former UofL cheerleader could face trial in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect charged in a DUI crash that killed a University of Louisville cheerleader more than four years ago was back in court via phone on Tuesday.
Shanae Moorman, 25, died in the crash along I-64 in August of 2016.
Investigators believe Bradley Caraway was drunk when he flipped his car over on the ramp connecting I-64 to the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3 a.m. Moorman was ejected from the vehicle and died.
Three hours later, an officer from the Jeffersontown Police Department spotted Caraway walking along the Snyder near Taylorsville Road. The officer said he appeared to be intoxicated, was wearing no shirt or shoes, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.
He is charged with DUI and murder.
Tuesday’s pre-trial conference for Caraway focused on certain requirements of the trial, and he inquired how the case will proceed if he pleads guilty to the crash.
The tentative start date of the trial has been set for March 23.
Last April, Caraway was accused of shoplifting while out of jail on bond. He also pleaded guilty to not complying with the Louisville sex offender registry.
