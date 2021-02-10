Teenager killed after sliding off icy road into tree

Generic Police Lights (Source: Live 5/File)
By Brett Martin | February 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 1:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Simpsonville teenager is dead after a crash on Mt. Zion Rd.

Oldham County Police Department says the crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

The driver, 17-year-old Avery Farmer, lost control while taking a turn near Abbott Ln according to a nearby driver.

An investigation shows slippery condition caused the vehicle to continue sliding until it crashed into a tree, killing Farmer.

Farmer was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

