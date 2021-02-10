UofL legend Phil Rollins passes away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Phil Rollins, a starting guard on UofL’s 1956 NIT Championship team, passed away Monday.
The Wickliffe, Kentucky, native scored 1,060 points in his Cards career.
Rollins was inducted into the UofL Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979 and his #9 is one of 20 former Cards who have their names and jerseys on display in the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center.
He was drafted by Philadelphia and played three seasons in the NBA for four different teams.
Phil Rollins was 87.
