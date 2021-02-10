Vaccination sites to close early Wednesday due to weather

By Sarah Jackson | February 10, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 8:55 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several vaccination sites will close early Wednesday due to weather.

Louisville Metro Heath tweeted appointments after 2:30 p.m. at the Broadbent Arena site would be rescheduled.

Officials said they expect to resume normal operations at Broadbent Arena on Thursday, weather pending.

In Shelby County, appointments at the Shelby County COVID Vaccination Clinic scheduled after 10:30 a.m. will be canceled, according to the North Central District Health Department. Appointments have been rescheduled for Feb. 15.

Appointments at the Trimble County COVID Vaccination Clinic have been canceled and rescheduled for Feb. 19. To cancel rescheduled appointments in Shelby or Trimble counties, people can contact the COVID-19 helpline at (502) 390-2600.

