Winter weather makes driving dangerous in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County roads proved to be a dangerous place Wednesday morning and throughout the day.
Icy patches took a lot of drivers by surprise leading to multiple slide-offs and crashes. Many drivers told us they had to stop and take a break from the interstates because being behind the wheel was nerve-racking.
WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawanna Andrew was keeping track of area traffic cams
“We had dozens and dozens of crashes,” she said. “A little bit of sleet, a little bit of freezing rain and a little bit of snow in the Louisville Metro,” Andrew said explaining the cause of the crashes.
Traffic was a mess across the area, including a semi sliding and blocking traffic on the Watterson Expressway at River Park; vehicles stalled in lanes on the interstate; multi-car crashes like at I-71 and Zorn Avenue where a vehicle flipped into the median.
Driver Craig Dunbar coming from Nashville told us he was staying by semis on the way up but not too close. He also said Louisville was by far the most dangerous stretch of his trip.
“There was a Suburban turned back into the median, there was a trooper with a broken-down Ford Ranger that had run off the road on the right as it hadn’t made the exit and a lot of spinouts and reverses,” he said.
Bill Musser and his wife also told us it was a little scary in Louisville on their drive from Mississippi to Ohio.
“We saw one car off I-264 that had wrecked and then we saw a couple off I-1 that had run off the road.”
The couple said it’s not ice alone making it scary, people keep speeding.
“Even when it was raining and freezing they were flying on,” he said.
Driver Candy Clark told us she had no problems, but also had only gone a few miles after just visiting family in Shelbyville.
“I’m hoping to avoid the ice and get up to Dayton, Ohio and avoid the snow,” she said.
She said she plans to get home before it gets worse.
“I figured I better take my chances and go home now because I really need to get back to my two dogs and get back up there.”
