ALERT DAY FORECAST: Many roads remain slick

- WINTER STORM WARNING - includes Louisville and along I-64
- ICE STORM WARNING - south of Louisville
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Orange, Washington, Scott, Jefferson Counties in Indiana; Trimble & Carroll Counties in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures tonight will tank, falling into the teens in most places. Many wet roads will refreeze at these temperatures, even some that have been treated. Be careful if you must be out overnight tonight.
Despite the possibility of sunshine in the afternoon, most of the day Friday looks cloudy and cold with highs near freezing.
In Kentucky, some freezing drizzle is possible Friday night along with a few snowflakes in Southern Indiana.
If driving Saturday morning, you’ll want to take precautions with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s. Highs are only expected to reach the 20s on Saturday, resulting in light wintry mixes and snow.
So far, the impact of this system appears limited.
The long-range models continue to add confidence to another winter weather maker for early next week; we’ll talk about that in later forecasts as data becomes more refined.
As of right now, we have placed an ALERT DAY on Monday & Tuesday, and another ALERT DAY Thursday with continued winter weather potential!
