Alert issued for endangered missing person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman considered endangered.
Sharon Vaz, 52, was last seen Feb. 1 in the 400 block of E. Jefferson.
Vaz is 5′2″ and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. No description of the clothing Vaz was wearing when she was last seen was provided.
Family members say Vaz has a medical condition that requires treatment and they fear for her safety.
Anyone with information about the location of Sharon Vaz is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
