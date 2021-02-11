580 bottles of Viagra pills, 43 boxes of ‘miracle honey’ seized by CBP officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Feb. 4, Cincinnati CBP officers seized 41.5 pounds, approximately 17,400 pills, of Viagra in a large shipment headed to an individual in Florissant, MO.
CBP said the shipment also held 43 boxes - an additional 36 pounds - of “miracle honey.”
The honey is laced with sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.
CBP officers found the illegally imported medications while inspecting a shipment of herbal pasta coming from Istanbul, Turkey.
Had they been legally sold, the pills would have had an estimated price of $1,234,400.
“The FDA is concerned about the illegal importation of prescription medications as these drug products may pose a significant risk to public health. Like the products seized by our partners at CBP, these products are not always made under good manufacturing practice (GMP) conditions,” Assistant Commissioner for Import Operations Dan Solis said in a news release. “All prescription products should only be used under the supervision of medical professionals able to identify appropriate products for patients and monitor for potential side effects. Our strong relationship with CBP enables the kind of collaborative work necessary to best apply each agency’s authority and enforcement tools and prevent potentially dangerous medical products from entering the US.”
The CBP says as buying habits change and more products are purchased online, it is critical for consumers to be aware of the dangers and complications involved in ordering products such as medication through online sellers.
“Our highly-skilled officers continue to focus on our mission to protect our country and its citizens,” Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “CBP works closely with FDA and other partner agencies to effect this mission and make sure controlled substances with unknown additives or inferior standards do not make their way into American households.”
