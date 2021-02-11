Home belonging to former Metro Council candidate raided by FBI

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A home raided by the FBI and Louisville Metro Police Department Thursday morning is owned by a man who applied for a seat on Louisville’s Metro Council, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered.
The FBI raided multiple locations Thursday as part of a large investigation into an alleged organized group involved in violent crime, sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters.
One of those locations was a home belonging to Andrew Peckat, according to official records. Peckat was one of 12 candidates who ran for District 25′s vacant seat in January.
The FBI would not confirm if Peckat was involved in the investigation.
According to those involved in the case, the raids were the product of weeks of research by agents and members of LMPD.
The raids were conducted at multiple locations throughout the city, including Manslick Road and South Third Street.
The FBI told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters the FBI Louisville’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was conducting “judicially authorized activity” at multiple locations Thursday morning.
The FBI stated there is no threat to the community.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters are working on confirming more information. This story will be updated.
