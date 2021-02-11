Former Central head coach Ty Scroggins passes away after battle with COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ty Scroggins, who led Central High School to five football state championships, passed away on Wednesday. Scroggins had been hospitalized in Lexington battling COVID.
The Fairdale High School graduate played linebacker at UofL.
He was a head coach at Doss High School before starting his amazing run with the Yellow Jackets.
He was an assistant at DeSales High School for the last four seasons, coaching his son, Jayden.
DeSales released the following statement:
“It comes with a heavy heart that we announce that Coach Ty Scroggins has passed away due to COVID complications. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Ty Scroggins was 49.
