Hoosiers escape Northwestern with 79-76 win in double overtime

(WAVE) - Indiana overcame a nine point deficit in the final six minutes and got a career-high 24 points from Al Durham in a 79-76 double overtime win at Northwestern.
The Hoosiers entered the game 2-9 following a win over a ranked opponent. They beat #5 Iowa 67-65 on Sunday in Bloomington.
Indiana improved to 2-3 in overtime games this season.
Durham delivered at the end of regulation, his floater tied the game at 54 and forced the first overtime.
Then at the end of that session, Durham did it again, this time a long two-pointer to tie the score at 66 with 1.4 seconds on the clock. Durham scored a career-high 24 points. He was 11-12 from the free throw line. Indiana hit 27-38 from the line.
With IU clinging to a 72-71 lead, Jerome Hunter drained a step back three-pointer to extend the cushion to four.
“Putting them into both overtimes, you could kind of see the confidence in our guys continue to grow, that we were figure something out here and find a way to do it,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “Like I told them after the game, of all the games this season, for this team, this one right here puts a smile on my face more than any of them.”
Armaan Franklin finished with 23 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Indiana improves to 11-8, 6-6 in the Big Ten. Northwestern has lost 10 straight games and falls to 6-11, 3-10.
The Hoosiers visit #4 Ohio State (16-4, 10-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
