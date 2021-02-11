Ice melt, generators fly off store shelves as Louisvillians prep for icy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Icy conditions drove people into Louisville stores to load up on ice melt and wintry weather essentials Wednesday.
The owner of Brownsboro Hardware and Paint, Jim Lehrer, said nearly half of his 10-ton shipment was sold in one day.
One person in the line at the store Wednesday was Brad Boroughs.
”You want to prepare for it,” he told WAVE 3 News.
He stopped by Brownsboro Hardware and Paint to pick up 40-pounds of ice salt before hunkering down with his family. “Better get out there and make a rush for it,” he said.
Lehrer said dozens of other customers also came in, prompting nearly half of his stocked ice melt to be sold as well as all 10 generators he had on his shelves.
Batteries, flashlights, and faucet protectors flew off the shelves, too.
“In the hardware business, January and February are the slowest months of the year,” Lehrer said. “Unless you have a weather event like today, everything is amped up. We’re just thankful we have those products the people need.”
Lehrer said he has another shipment of generators, ice melt and salt arriving on Friday.
