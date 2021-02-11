Ice storm downs tree, displaces Louisville man it almost hit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Okolona man is now out of his house after a large tree destroyed it during an ice storm Wednesday.
Herman McCarty was not injured during the incident, but was just feet away when the large oak came crashing through his roof on Oakdale Lane.
“I was getting ready to watch a movie on the TV,” McCarty said. “I just got through fixing something to eat and I was sitting down. Then, the tree fell.”
McCarty said it destroyed his living room, kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom. He added he was still in shock about what happened Thursday.
“It’s scary,” McCarty said. “It proved to really scare me pretty good.”
Neighbor Raodolfo Ramirez recalled a big boom the moment it fell. He said he then ran out into the cold in shorts and a t-shirt to check on McCarty.
“‘Are you OK?’” Ramirez asked McCarty. “‘Are you OK?’ He said yes. ‘OK,’ I’ll call 911 now.”
The root bed of the tree was taller than Ramirez’s garage, which also was damaged. The contents of a shed next to it were thrown about wildly due to the force of the tree uprooting and meeting the ground.
“This is a big problem now,” Ramirez said. “I have to call insurance.”
McCarty is staying with family. He said he’s not sure what the fate of his home will be.
