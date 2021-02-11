2 men arrested in FBI raids ID’d as members of militia group that protested in downtown Louisville last year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI arrested two men identified as members of two militia groups that took part in violent riots in downtown Louisville, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters learned Thursday.
Federal court documents name the United Pharaoah’s Guard and the Boogaloo Bois as the extremist groups that protested on city streets, firing guns and threatening people’s lives.
Numerous pictures included in the criminal complaints show one of the suspects, John Subleski, with AR-style rifles in the middle of Jefferson Square Park and other parts of Louisville. Some of the posts, the FBI states, showed Subleski pointing his rifle from his Louisville apartment window at unsuspecting targets below.
The documents also state Subleski made numerous threats online while inciting riots, which included plans to storm LMPD and other local government buildings.
The FBI arrested another suspect whom allegedly threatened to kill a St. Matthews police officer after posting a picture depicting a shooting target on the officer’s head.
WAVE 3 News first broke the story Thursday morning after sources told Troubleshooters that multiple raids were being conducted in connection to a suspected organized, violent criminal ring.
One home raided by the FBI and Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday is owned by a man who applied for a seat on Louisville’s Metro Council, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters confirmed. Andrew Peckat was one of 12 candidates who ran for District 25′s vacant seat in January.
Peckat is mentioned and pictured in Subleski’s complaint and identified as a member of the militia. As of Thursday afternoon, Peckat had not been arrested.
The FBI would not confirm if Peckat was a subject in the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.