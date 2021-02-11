156 more vaccine sites announced in Kentucky; 36 more COVID deaths confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In his latest briefing on the coronavirus in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,880 newly confirmed cases and 36 more deaths in the state Thursday.
“We have declining cases, but we have stubbornly high deaths,” he said.
The positivity rate was the lowest since Nov. 6 at 7.08%. It is calculated on a rolling seven-day average.
“We see a light at the end of the tunnel growing brighter every day,” the governor said.
At least 497,256 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far.
The governor also announced 156 more vaccine sites are being set up in Kentucky, including at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as at large regional locations and local pharmacies.
In WAVE Country, some of the new sites will be in Jefferson County, Elizabethtown, Shepherdsville, La Grange and Shelbyville.
The complete list of vaccination sites can be found here.
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Norton Healthcare has partnered with Beshear’s administration to set up two vaccination clinics in Louisville for people age 70 and older. They will be set up at St. Stephens Baptist Church and Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
“Some Kentuckians are experiencing issues like traveling to get a vaccine or using the website,” Coleman said.
The “Find a Vaccine” hotline, Coleman said, is now open to Kentucky residents who need assistance finding a vaccination site near them and getting registered.
Hotline numbers:
- (855) 598-2246
- (855) 326-4654 for those hard of hearing
To find out who currently qualifies for a vaccine, visit vaccine.ky.gov or call (855) 598-2246.
More information on the outbreak can be found at Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here. The state’s COVID-19 hotline is (800) 722-5725.
