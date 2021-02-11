‘A place to solve problems’: Owner of Haskins Barber Shop discusses its importance in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades, a Louisville barber shop owner changed hairstyles while also making change in his community with the power of his words.
In west Louisville, a “safe zone” was situated across from Victory Park near the California neighborhood, as 80-year-old Milton Haskins described it; Haskins Barber Shop was more than just a good place for a quick haircut.
“It was a place to solve problems,” the barber told WAVE 3 News.
Hot topics flowed inside the business Haskins said he did initially want. Despite growing up shining shoes at a barber shop, he said he ran away from the idea of ever going back. Eventually, Haskins did, however, manage to graduate high school with little money, but with a fair amount of skill.
“When I went to school, I already knew how to cut hair,” Haskins said. “Just trying it with different friends.”
In 1964, he opened his barber shop Haskins on South 22nd Street.
“That was something you would stick your chest out for,” he said, describing how it felt giving his clients fresh haircuts and shaves.
His clients included neighborhood comedians, politicians, and athletes like Artis Gilmore, Joe Hamilton and Walt Simon.
“Ernie Jasmin, he used to come to my shop all the time,” Haskins said.
Jasmin was the first African American chief prosecutor of Kentucky.
In Haskins’ shop, he said, each customer signed an understood contract of respect.
“You could be inside, and what was going on outside, you couldn’t believe it,” Haskins said. “During those times, there was a lot of marching going on.”
In Frankfort, Haskins was with former Kentucky Governor Wendell Ford in 1968 when he signed the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, ethnicity, and religion.
However, the barber said moments of change in Louisville and Kentucky were not always celebrated.
“They were throwing rocks and beating up people and stuff like that,” Haskins said. “The other people, white people.”
He worked in the west Louisville shop for 36 years before opening another location in Jeffersonstown. That’s where he first saw change when his first white customer sat down in his chair in the year 2000.
“He came in with his whole family,” Haskins said.
Change was created under smocks and clippers for decades in his shops, but unlike every different haircut, Haskins said he has lived and operated under one rule.
”Respect that you got [is the] respect that you gave,” Haskins said.
He made a name for himself that was passed on to his son another face familiar to the community: WAVE 3 News Sports anchor and reporter Kendrick Haskins.
”I cut Kendrick’s hair all up until he started going bald,” Haskins said.
The 80-year-old said if he were in better health he would still be working in his shops, safe places he said are filled with respect and important conversations.
