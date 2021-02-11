Road conditions worsen, residents urged to stay home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As temperatures drop and roads begin to freeze, Metro Louisville’s Snow Team is continuing to treat snow routes.
As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were treating routes at 600 pounds per lane mile. Calcium chloride is also being added to the salt to help treat the roads.
Ed Bartley has lived in his Old Louisville neighborhood for nearly 40 years. He said he’s not taking a chance for this storm.
“Yeah I’m worried about this ice,” Bartley told WAVE 3 News as he shoveled his walkway and put down salt. “It’s dangerous. No eelectric or nothing. That’s what I’m worried about.”
This isn’t Bartley’s first storm; he remembers other storms that were worse.
“I’ve been here before,” he said. “Stayed inside three days one time it was below zero.”
Bartley said he doesn’t plan to leave home.
“[The roads are] sloppy, you know?” he said.
Shelby Higdon told WAVE 3 News she was planning to stay inside, too, after a quick stop for gas.
“I don’t want to drive,” Higdon said. “My dad was like go home. I was like okay. So I don’t know. It hasn’t been too bad though. I think it’s going to get worse though.”
To stay up to date on treated roadways in Metro Louisville, click here.
