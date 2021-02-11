Shooting leaves 1 dead in SW Metro

Louisville Metro police outside the scene of a Feb. 11, 2021 shooting death of a man at a home in the 10100 block of Greenfield Woods Circle. Investigators say all involved are in custody. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | February 11, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 11:11 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in southwest Louisville Metro that has left one man is dead.

LMPD officers were called to the 10100 block of Greenfield Woods Circle, off West Pages Lane, around 9:15 a.m. Officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the shooting have not been released, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police believe all persons involved are in custody.

The name of the victim has not been released.

