Shooting leaves 1 dead in SW Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in southwest Louisville Metro that has left one man is dead.
LMPD officers were called to the 10100 block of Greenfield Woods Circle, off West Pages Lane, around 9:15 a.m. Officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about the shooting have not been released, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police believe all persons involved are in custody.
The name of the victim has not been released.
