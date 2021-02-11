Sliding cars and messy road conditions in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the main issues people in Hardin County will have to deal with are the roads.
There are at least three types of road conditions during the current Alert Day. Drivers are having to adjust going from clear roads to roads with slush leading to some roads still layered with snow and ice. These are the hazards for people getting to work from work and safely back home.
In the Five Star Corner Store, there were sold out rows of deicers and a few snow scrapers left hanging. Donna Swartz said businesses is slower than usual and so was her commute to work. It took an additional two hours.
“The roads were bad,” Swartz said.
A co-worker of Swartz had to spend the night in a hotel.
“We went out on the porch and you can hear limbs cracking,” Swartz said. “So yea, that makes me nervous.”
Adolfo Lazo was in the store picking up a bottle of windshield washer. Lazo compared Thursday’s roads to driving in Minnesota after a storm.
“It can be really dangerous you know,” Lazo said. “Look at that, he’s having issues getting up.”
While speaking with WAVE 3 News about road conditions another driver was sliding down a nearby hill. Inside the sliding truck was Michael Hagans. He thought he was in for a smooth ride coming from Texas to go visit his mother in Indiana.
“I don’t know what to think about it. I don’t know how y’all drive on it,” Hagans said. “First time I’ve ever been stuck on pavement.”
Elizabethtown accumulated at least half an inch of ice. The salt laid down Wednesday didn’t make much of an impact on side streets and some driveways.
“I never thought this little grade right here would be that slippery,” Hagans said. “We may be out here chipping ice to get back in the middle of it.”
As for his trip to his mother’s, Hagans said she may have to make her way to Texas instead.
“I’m going to put it in gear and floor it and see what happens,” Hagans said.
After about 30 attempts, Hagans’ truck made it up and out the small slope that was covered in snow with ice pockets underneath.
As of Thursday, temperatures are expected to remain around freezing. That leaves no room for the ice that landed Wednesday night to melt.
