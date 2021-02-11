Snow day versus NTI takes parents, students by surprise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A real snow day ... that’s what a lot of WAVE Country kids and parents found themselves with Thursday, meaning there were no in-person classes and no non-traditional instruction.
Several school district leaders realized with the icy weather coming in, they really had no other choice.
While parents woke up fully expecting their kids to have NTI, some were surprised when they got the message from their schools that they were getting a full snow day.
“I looked at my text and I got an e-mail right away,” Anchorage NTI K-2 teacher Alex Flannery said. “I read that a couple of times and wanted to make sure I was in the right place.”
From NTI teachers like Flannery to parents, “I was surprised,” said parent Susan Swint. Of course, the kids were too.
Added second-grader Ireland Grace Swint: “I’m like, it’s barely snowy outside.”
As kids were ready to play, the decision started making sense. Ireland’s brother, Hunter, a fourth-grader said it added up to him.
“There’s a huge ice storm and I could hear it through my bedroom trying to sleep,” he said.
That’s about the time when Bullitt County School District leaders were making their decision.
“As we got later into the evening -- 6:30, 7:30, 8:00 -- we started to see our secondary roads really ice over,” Bullitt Schools Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said, adding that many teachers drive to their classroom for NTI. “We still have a decent amount (of teachers) that utilize the building because of reliable internet service and they have all their materials in their classroom.”
Still, other teachers and families lost power for a short time.
Flannery said she’s also glad safety comes first for her Anchorage School leaders.
“We have teachers that live in Indiana and Oldham County, and I live close to school, but still lose electricity,” she said. “I’ve lost it before when teaching and it’s stressful for everybody.”
Mother of three and Anchorage parent Susan Swint agreed.
“I know they try and make everybody happy, everybody safe and I probably think it was the safest call considering teachers were coming into the schools,” she said.
Swint, who’s also a doctor in the area, switched her medical schedule around to be at home with her children. From moving downed limbs out of driveways to feeding alpacas, students were out and about finding plenty to do on their snow day. They also didn’t seem to mind that it was more ice than snow.
”I prefer it,” said Anchorage sixth grader Eli Swint. “Ice is better for shape.”
While the kids enjoyed the day off, some teachers said it also gave them a chance to get ahead on their planning.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.