SnowTALK! Weather Blog

By Brian Goode | February 11, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 9:43 AM

Icy roads will likely remain an issue through at least the weekend if they are left untreated. Treated roads will improve overall but additional chances for light freezing drizzle/rain could lead to more issues at times, especially Saturday.

The wind will ramp up at times as well so additional power outages are indeed possible across Central & Southern KY.

Next week is looking very busy. The data is still strongly hinting at 1 to 2 winter storms impacting the region. How much we pick up in terms of ice vs snow is still being worked out, but know this setup is looking like a high-impact event(s).

The video will cover this in more detail.

Be safe!

