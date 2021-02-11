SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Icy roads will likely remain an issue through at least the weekend if they are left untreated. Treated roads will improve overall but additional chances for light freezing drizzle/rain could lead to more issues at times, especially Saturday.
The wind will ramp up at times as well so additional power outages are indeed possible across Central & Southern KY.
Next week is looking very busy. The data is still strongly hinting at 1 to 2 winter storms impacting the region. How much we pick up in terms of ice vs snow is still being worked out, but know this setup is looking like a high-impact event(s).
The video will cover this in more detail.
Be safe!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.