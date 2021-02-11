State of Emergency issued for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - With much of the Bluegrass state dealing with a dangerous winter storm, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a State of Emergency for all of Kentucky.
The declaration by Beshear means the Kentucky’s emergency management division and military affairs branch can begin to execute the Commonwealth’s emergency operations plan. Those agencies will coordinate the response of state agencies and private relief groups.
“This winter storm already is causing some very dangerous conditions across much of the state, with iced-over roadways and downed power lines putting our people at risk,” the Governor said. “This declaration will free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis and work to keep all Kentuckians safe.”
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, emergency management officials were aware of power outages affecting approximately 70,500 Kentucky customers.
State officials say icy roads, along with downed trees and power lines have occurred since Wednesday night. Multiple crashes and intermittent closures have been reported on interstates, parkways and major routes across the Commonwealth.
The Governor’s Office encourages Kentuckians to visit snowky.ky.gov for travel information and links to follow social media pages for transportation updates.
