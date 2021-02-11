State offices in Kentucky closed Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – State offices in Kentucky will be closed Thursday due to weather.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement early Thursday morning.
“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Beshear said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”
Beshear said employees who are able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should report to work.
