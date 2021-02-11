Travel advisory issued for Southern Indiana counties

Travel advisory issued for Southern Indiana counties
Drivers in Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Clark counties should stay cautious and off the roads if possible under a WATCH Local Travel Advisory. (Source: Igor Oliyarnik)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 10, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 8:48 PM

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - As road conditions worsen in parts of WAVE Country, a WATCH Local Travel Advisory has been issued for several Southern Indiana counties.

Drivers in Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Clark counties should stay cautious and off the roads if possible under a WATCH Local Travel Advisory, aside from essential travel, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Details on the WATCH Local Travel Advisory:

  • Conditions are threatening to the safety of the public
  • Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended
  • Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations

Stay up-to-date on the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team here.

'Near-Miss' -- Car spins out on icy highway right in front of WAVE 3 News crew

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.