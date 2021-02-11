Travel advisory issued for Southern Indiana counties

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - As road conditions worsen in parts of WAVE Country, a WATCH Local Travel Advisory has been issued for several Southern Indiana counties.
Drivers in Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Clark counties should stay cautious and off the roads if possible under a WATCH Local Travel Advisory, aside from essential travel, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Details on the WATCH Local Travel Advisory:
- Conditions are threatening to the safety of the public
- Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended
- Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations
Stay up-to-date on the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.