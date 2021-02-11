Two people seriously injured in I-264 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver in in the hospital after losing control of their vehicle and getting hit by a semi.
LMPD says it happened just after 4:20 pm Thursday afternoon. I was near the Shelbyville rd. exit eastbound on 264.
Both the driver and a passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle to be treated at UofL Hospital.
The two occupants of the car are in critical condition. The semi driver is uninjured.
Investigators are trying to determine if speed or road conditions played a factor in the crash.
