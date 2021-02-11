2021 vs. 2009: How the winter storms compare

“The ice storm in 2009 set the benchmark for the state of Kentucky. The disaster recovery and the amount of damage inflected by that storm was history,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said. “This will be on the average of something that we face, not routinely, but we have had a number of events of icing the past years, most often it ranges to 1/10 of an inch That’s easily accommodated on our powerlines, certainly.”