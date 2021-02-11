WAVE 3 News is Kentucky’s Station Of The Year for second straight year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News was honored to receive the prestigious Station Of The Year award, presented annually by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.
The honor was announced on Oct. 12, 2020, and marked the second straight year WAVE 3 News was so recognized.
Also that day, WAVE picked up two other coveted awards -- Best Evening Newscast and Best Digital Operation.
The honors were especially meaningful considering the events of 2020 -- a global health emergency and a civil reckoning across the country and here in Louisville. It has been part of WAVE’s mission for more than 70 years to serve and inform the city, and to help build a better community in neighborhoods across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
“We have an amazing team of talented, hard-working people who care about serving our community, and do it so well every day,” WAVE 3 News Vice President and General Manager Ken Selvaggi said. “These are their awards.”
