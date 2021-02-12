CDC: fully vaccinated people can skip quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - America’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pick up speed.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. has secured 200 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, ‘open season,’” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.”
There’s more good news where that came from.
On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said starting 14 days after receiving their second dose, fully vaccinated people do not have to quarantine if they’re exposed to someone with COVID-19. The new guidance lasts for up to 90 days, provided those people are not showing symptoms.
The CDC also still recommends people avoid large gatherings, wear their masks, and practice social distancing.
“It makes perfect clinical sense,” Norton Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said. “I think that the risk ends up being mitigated. And then by wearing a mask, you really are protecting others. And that’s the whole purpose of the quarantine so you’re not spreading. So, your body’s ability to fight the virus is increased, so you should have a decreased ability to spread as well.”
The new guidelines come as the U.S. is attempting to reach herd immunity, meaning a large part of the population is immune to COVID-19.
In order to vaccinate more people, several places have established pop-vaccine sites for people who cannot access the mass vaccination sites easily.
On Friday, Norton Healthcare opened a pop-up site at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, something Bertha Bolden and her sister, took advantage of.
”I love it,” Bolden said. “I’m glad. I got no problems. I didn’t even feel it going in. I need this shot so that I can go back to church and just get out and do different things.”
From the church pew to the casino floor, Roberta Holland said she got her shot because she has big birthday plans in Las Vegas. She’s encouraging her friends and family to roll up their sleeves too.
“I just want to go [to Las Vegas] so I can walk and shop and get on the slot machine,” Holland said. “Maybe I can win me a million dollars, who knows.”
In total, a Norton spokesperson said 175 people were vaccinated at Bates Memorial Baptist Church on Friday.
To read more about the CDC guidelines, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.