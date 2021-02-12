Downtown protester facing charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man protesting in downtown Louisville is now facing charges after police say he blocked an intersection and attacked a vehicle trying to get through.
Jacoby Glenn illegally blocked the intersection of South Brook and East Jefferson streets in December, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said Glenn and others chased a vehicle trying to get through the intersection, damaging the car and pointing a gun into the passenger side of it.
Glenn is facing charges of wanton endangerment, rioting, and obstructing a highway.
