Downtown protester facing charges
By WAVE3.com Staff | February 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:44 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man protesting in downtown Louisville is now facing charges after police say he blocked an intersection and attacked a vehicle trying to get through.

Jacoby Glenn illegally blocked the intersection of South Brook and East Jefferson streets in December, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Glenn and others chased a vehicle trying to get through the intersection, damaging the car and pointing a gun into the passenger side of it.

Glenn is facing charges of wanton endangerment, rioting, and obstructing a highway.

