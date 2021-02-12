Elzy and #20 UK beat #16 Tennessee 71-56

Elzy and #20 UK beat #16 Tennessee 71-56
Chasity Patterson. Kentucky beats Indiana 72-68. Photo by Hannah Phillips | UK Athletics (Source: Hannah Phillips)
By Kent Taylor | February 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 11:01 PM

(WAVE) - #20 Kentucky (14-5, 7-4 SEC) avenged a 70-53 loss at #16 Tennessee (12-4, 6-2) on January 24, but beating the Lady Vols 71-56 in Rupp Arena on Thursday night.

All-American Rhyne Howard was just 4-13 from the field, but had seven rebounds, six assists and seven steals to go with her eight points. Chasity Patterson hit three three-pointers and scored 21. Jazmine Massengill added a season-high 11 points.

In the first meeting in Knoxville, the Vols outscored UK 22-9 in the third quarter to take control. They also outrebounded the Cats 56-25.

On Thursday night, they almost matched the third quarter spread, outscoring UK 21-9, but only outrebounded UK 42-38.

The Cats fired back in the fourth quarter, outscoring UT 25-9.

Kentucky improves to 2-1 all-time against Tennessee in Rupp Arena. It was the first win as the Cats head coach over Tennessee for Kyra Elzy. Elzy played at UT from 1996-2001 and won two National Championships.

The Cats are 11-1 at home this season, including 2-0 in Rupp.

Kentucky is back in action at Florida (10-8, 3-7) on Monday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.