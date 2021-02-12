Elzy and #20 UK beat #16 Tennessee 71-56

(WAVE) - #20 Kentucky (14-5, 7-4 SEC) avenged a 70-53 loss at #16 Tennessee (12-4, 6-2) on January 24, but beating the Lady Vols 71-56 in Rupp Arena on Thursday night.
All-American Rhyne Howard was just 4-13 from the field, but had seven rebounds, six assists and seven steals to go with her eight points. Chasity Patterson hit three three-pointers and scored 21. Jazmine Massengill added a season-high 11 points.
In the first meeting in Knoxville, the Vols outscored UK 22-9 in the third quarter to take control. They also outrebounded the Cats 56-25.
On Thursday night, they almost matched the third quarter spread, outscoring UK 21-9, but only outrebounded UK 42-38.
The Cats fired back in the fourth quarter, outscoring UT 25-9.
Kentucky improves to 2-1 all-time against Tennessee in Rupp Arena. It was the first win as the Cats head coach over Tennessee for Kyra Elzy. Elzy played at UT from 1996-2001 and won two National Championships.
The Cats are 11-1 at home this season, including 2-0 in Rupp.
Kentucky is back in action at Florida (10-8, 3-7) on Monday at 7 p.m.
