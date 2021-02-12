Evans scores 25 as #3 UofL beats Georgia Tech 85-70 on Senior Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All-American Dana Evans scored a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds and four rebounds and seven assists as the #3 Cards beat Georgia Tech 85-70 on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
“Yeah, it was a lot of emotions, I was really, I was sad, but I was excited at the same time, just ready to play,” Evans said, adding, “but once the first quarter settled in, I felt better, I was more ready to play.”
Evans scored nine of her 25 points in the second quarter, outscoring the Yellow Jackets by one in that quarter. UofL won the second 17-8. It was her 37th consecutive game scoring in double figures, a new school record. Angel McCoughtry held the previous mark of 36 from 2007-09.
‘Tonight for Dana, and her family to be able to be here,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said, “you know the only sad thing, again, if it wasn’t a COVID year, I really believe we would have had close to 20,000 in here to see her play on senior night.”
Kianna Smith matched her career-high with 21 points, Elizabeth Dixon and Olivia Cochran each scored 13.
The Cards improve to 19-1, 12-1 in the ACC. Georgia Tech falls to 11-5, 9-4.
UofL plays it’s final four regular season games on the road, starting at Syracuse (11-5, 8-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Orange are 7-0 at home this season.
