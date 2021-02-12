Extreme weather no match for Louisville airport’s fleet of snow trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has invested millions of dollars to ensure aircrafts will land and taxi safely in extreme weather like this week’s ice storm.
Darrell Watson with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said paying millions for 32 snow trucks and tons of deicer is intentional, because shutting down the airport completely is not an option.
“We pride ourselves on never closing the runways and taxiways here at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport,” Watson told WAVE 3 News.
On Monday night, the airport’s two snow teams began working around the clock to clear the ice-covered runways.
“For this event we put over 40,000 gallons of liquid deicer down, and we’ve gone through 48 tons of solid deicer,” Watson explained. “We have 32 machines dedicated to snow removal, and we have the new ones behind me, the three MB2′s, multi-use. It’s got a 24-foot plow in the front and a 22-footwide broom and a 400 mile per hour blower.”
Crews began preparing days in advance and plan be ready to handle any upcoming hazards as well.
Watson said keeping the airport safe during winter weather is a number one priority, especially during a pandemic. The Louisville Airport gets about 380 planes in and out daily, with some of them carrying COVID vaccines.
“We’re the second largest cargo airport in North America,” Watson added, “and the fourth busiest cargo airport in the world. So it’s so critical for us to support them in their mission to deliver goods across the world.”
