FBI arrest militia group members who frequently protested in downtown Louisville last year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI arrested two men identified as members of two militia groups that took part in violent riots in downtown Louisville, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters learned Thursday.
Federal court documents name the United Pharaoah’s Guard and the Boogaloo Bois as the extremist groups that protested on city streets, firing guns and threatening people’s lives.
Numerous pictures included in the criminal complaints show one of the suspects, John Subleski, with AR-style rifles in the middle of Jefferson Square Park and other parts of Louisville. Some of the posts, the FBI states, showed Subleski pointing his rifle from his Louisville apartment window at unsuspecting targets below.
The documents state Subleski, who identified himself as security for groups protesting downtown, made numerous threats online while inciting riots, which included plans to storm LMPD and other local government buildings.
The Feds included posts made by Subleski in the criminal complaint showing a picture of a drone.
“Okay so someone point me in the direction of a system that I can use for this drone to be able to carry and drop….umm-uh..Stuff,” the post read. Another post shows him holding what the FBI described as an anti-tank rocket launcher.
Subleski also posted a picture in military gear, pointing a rifle. “First thing the FBI stack doesn’t see behind the false mirror when they kick in my door,” the caption stated.
In a WAVE 3 News interview with Subleski last summer, he indicated he was protecting children that were participating in the protests in downtown Louisville.
“We’re hoping for peace, as is everybody,” Subleski said. “But we should be able to meet force with force if necessary.”
The documents state the violence escalated on the night of the siege on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Subleski, identified as holding an anti-government ideology, is quoted as urging others to storm LMPD and other government buildings and inciting a riot in downtown Louisville, which led to him allegedly firing at trapped drivers.
WAVE 3 News crews were covering protests when gunfire rang out -- one of the incidents cited in federal documents.
According to the FBI complaint, Subleski fired shots from his assault rifle at a black SUV speeding through the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street while protesters blocked the roads. The alleged gunman stood just feet behind WAVE 3 News Reporter Jerrica Valtierra and photographer James Dobson when he fired the bullets.
The documents include pictures of Subleski aiming his rifle.
The FBI arrested another suspect, Adam Turner Thursday, whom allegedly threatened to kill a St. Matthews police officer after posting a picture depicting a shooting target on the officer’s head. The post came after Turner was seen armed during a caravan protest through St. Matthews. His criminal complaint states that he’d confronted a police officer that night.
Turner faced a county judge on misdemeanor charges related to the incident with the St. Matthews police officer. Court documents show he violated his probation order, which stated he could not possess firearms or weapons of any kind.
If Subleski and Turner are convicted, their sentences carry up to 5 years in prison and fines.
WAVE 3 News first broke the story Thursday morning after sources told Troubleshooters that multiple raids were being conducted in connection to a suspected organized, violent criminal ring.
One home raided by the FBI and Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday is owned by a man who applied for a seat on Louisville’s Metro Council, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters confirmed; Andrew Peckat was one of 12 candidates who ran for District 25′s vacant seat in January.
Peckat is mentioned and pictured in Subleski’s complaint and identified as a member of the militia.
He had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon, and the FBI would not confirm if he was a subject in the investigation.
Subleski’s downtown Louisville apartment was also raided Thursday, as well as two the homes of two other suspects believed to be involved with the UPG and Boogaloo Bois groups.
