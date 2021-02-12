FORECAST: Cloudy, cold to end workweek; freezing drizzle this weekend

- SATURDAY: Light wintry mix
- SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: Next system arrives bringing snow/ice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light snow and freezing rain is possible early this morning. Clouds hold on for most of our Friday, however, some may see some afternoon sunshine.
Highs today max out near the freezing mark. Some freezing drizzle is possible in Kentucky tonight with a few snowflakes in southern Indiana.
Temperatures drop in the teens and 20s tonight, so the precipitation may cause some slick spots early Saturday. A light wintry mix of freezing rain and snow remains in the forecast through the day on Saturday as highs climb into the 20s. Impacts from this system look limited.
The light wintry mix wraps up tomorrow night as temperatures slide into the teens.
Alert Days are out for Monday and Tuesday as well as Thursday of next week. Systems tracking through on these days have the potential to bring snow and ice into the region.
