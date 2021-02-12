FORECAST: Prepare this weekend for Monday’s winter storms

- SATURDAY: Pockets of light freezing drizzle, especially to the southeast
- SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: Winter storm is likely to impact the area with snow/sleet/ice
- THURSDAY: Another possible winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some light freezing drizzle is still possible in our southeastern most counties (Green, Taylor & Adair) overnight. Use caution! Otherwise, we’ll all see cold temperatures with lows in the 20s.
We can’t rule out a light wintry mix at times on Saturday, but it should have little consequence. This will be the calm before the storm. Temperatures will hold below freezing with only minor melting going on.
Any lingering light wintry mix will depart our area by Saturday night, leaving us with cloudy skies and very cold temperatures in the teens.
Valentine’s Day will be mainly dry and cloudy with highs in the 20s, but during the evening we’ll start to see the radar light up with the beginning stages of Monday’s winter storm.
For the past several days the long range guidance has been in good agreement on the impending winter storm next week. At this point the system appears to move through in two pieces. The first late Sunday into Monday and the second from Monday afternoon into Tuesday early morning. Significant snow and ice look possible across our area.
Determining the exact zone this far in advance is impossible. The best guess would hold the greatest ice chance south and eastern Kentucky.
Stay close for updates.
