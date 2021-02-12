FORECAST: Quiet weather until late Sunday night

- MONDAY/TUESDAY 2/15/21, 2/16/21
- THURSDAY 2/18/21
- LATE TONIGHT/SATURDAY: Very light freezing drizzle far SE areas
- SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: Winter storm is likely to impact the area with snow/sleet/ice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some hazy sunshine at times today for those along the Ohio River with cloudy skies ruling overall. Any light freezing drizzle risk will be confined to areas south of the BG/WK Parkways. Temperatures stay sub-freezing for most areas.
Some freezing drizzle is possible in Kentucky tonight with a few snowflakes in Southern Indiana. Temperatures drop in the teens and 20s tonight, so the precipitation may cause some slick spots early Saturday.
A light wintry mix of freezing rain and snow remains in the forecast through the day on Saturday as highs climb into the 20s. Impacts from this system look limited.
The light wintry mix wraps up tomorrow night as temperatures slide into the teens.
Alert Days are out for Monday and Tuesday as well as Thursday of next week. Systems tracking through on these days have the potential to bring snow and ice into the region.
