FORECAST: Winter storm likely early next week

- MONDAY/TUESDAY 2/15/21, 2/16/21
- THURSDAY 2/18/21
- SATURDAY: Pockets of light freezing drizzle, especially SE
- SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: Winter storm is likely to impact the area with snow/sleet/ice
- THURSDAY: Another possible winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light freezing drizzle is possible in Southern Kentucky after midnight but most areas will stay dry with a few snowflakes from time to time. Use caution if traveling overnight, especially in Green, Taylor, & Marion Counties. Lows will be in the 20s.
We’ll see some light wintry mix from time to time on Saturday, but with limited amounts and coverage the impacts from this look mild. Highs will be just below freezing in many areas Saturday afternoon.
Any lingering light wintry mix will depart our area by Saturday night, leaving us with cloudy skies and very cold temperatures in the teens.
Valentine’s Day will be mainly dry and cloudy with highs in the 20s, but during the evening we’ll start to see the radar light up with the beginning stages of Monday’s winter storm.
For the past several days the long range guidance has been in good agreement on the impending winter storm next week. At this point the system appears to move through in two pieces. The first late Sunday into Monday and the second from Monday afternoon into Tuesday early morning. Significant snow and ice look possible across our area.
Determining the exact zone this far in advance is impossible. The best guess would hold the greatest ice chance south and eastern Kentucky.
Stay close for updates.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.