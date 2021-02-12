Gov. Beshear in Louisville prioritizing ‘equitable’ vaccine distribution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made an in-person appearance to celebrate Louisville International Community Vaccination Day on Friday.
Beshear praised the efficiency of the city’s mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena.
“I am more optimistic than ever about our progress to vaccinate all Kentuckians, to save lives, and to finally defeat this evil virus,” Beshear said, adding that there’s still work to be done.
Almost 115,000 shots have been given across Louisville, including about 27,000 at Broadbent Arena. The focus has shifted from healthcare workers to teachers and to people over 70. Throughout the process, there’s been a growing concern for minority populations within those groups that aren’t showing up.
On Friday, leaders of a few cultural groups were front and center as they received their vaccinations.
Beshear stressed the importance of creating opportunities for all Kentuckians. The governor also is working with Norton Healthcare to improve coronavirus vaccine access in the west Louisville. That will include creating locations at Bates Memorial and St. Stephen Baptist Church.
“As we prioritize making sure these life-saving vaccines reach everybody, in a fair and equitable way, it’s not just a value,” Beshear said. “It is an absolute requirement from this commonwealth in how we distribute these vaccines.”
Some vaccine doses also will be given to the Norton clinic at the Republic Bank YMCA.
Anyone with additional questions can call the hotline numbers:
- (855) 598-2246
- (855) 326-4654 for those hard of hearing
The complete list of vaccination sites can be found here.
